Shropshire college is nine times winner of top school award

National educational organisation, Best Schools, has again awarded Acton Burnell-based Concord College two trophies for its top five placements in the categories of independent co-ed boarding school and achievements in the sixth form.

The rankings are based on Concord’s national league table positions and examination results in 2019, when the college achieved its best-ever A-level results with 97 per cent of grades awarded at A*/B and 100 per cent at A*/C.

Concord College principal Neil Hawkins said: “In this most challenging of years it is wonderful to be able to share such positive news.

"It is most gratifying that Concord College is once again ranked so highly and in such prestigious company.

“Our 2019 leavers can be very proud of their accomplishments both as individuals and as a cohort.

"In spite of the disruption we have all shared, our 2020 students have worked with rigour and creativity to ensure they make the best of their ability.

“Though they have not had the chance to measure themselves in public examinations, I hope they will be rewarded with results that reflect their commitment and calibre. They have also been a thoroughly decent group of young people.”

Mr Hawkins added: “Looking towards September 2020, it will be fantastic to have our community reunited.

"There is no substitute for being together and sharing values of kindness and international understanding on our beautiful safe campus.”