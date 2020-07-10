Bridgnorth supermarket initiatives benefit schools and health workers

Children of key workers and returning students to schools in the town have been unable to use water fountains due to health and safety restrictions put in place as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In response to this, Tesco Express in High Street donated more than 150 refillable bottles of water, as well as a reel of name labels, to pupils at St Leonard's Primary School.

Similarly, the branch in Cann Hall Drive, Low Town, donated 120 large bottles of water to Oldbury Wells School.

Kay Ferriday, headteacher of St Leonard's Primary School, said: "Thank you Tesco. We were really pleased to receive a donation of more than 150 bottles of water, along with labels for names, from our local Tesco branch.

"We are very grateful as we cannot use our water fountains under the current situation.

"The children and staff want to thank Carly Smith, store manager, who went out of her way to arrange this and deliver them to school."

Meanwhile, NHS nurse Leanne Foster also contacted Carly Smith for support with care packages to key workers.

Working with Tesco branches in Wolverhampton and Willenhall, the Bridgnorth stores provided 73 care packages to health workers in the area.

Advertising

Mayor of Bridgnorth, councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, with Carly Smith, store manager of Bridgnorth Tesco

This comes as the stores in Bridgnorth contributed towards the more than £15,000 which has been raised for NHS charities by Tesco across the West Midlands.

Tesco in High Street organised a raffle and a Battleship competition, raising more than £300.

Lindsay Crussell won the raffle, while John Southan won the Battleship competition.

Tesco in Low Town also raised more than £200 with a raffle.

Carly Smith, Bridgnorth Tesco manager, said: "Both stores would like to say a huge thank you to their generous and patient customers who have supported the shops throughout the pandemic."