Two teachers with over half a century of service retire from Shropshire college

Clive Webb, head of humanities, and Mark Hayward, economics and accounting teacher, have both stepped down from their roles.

Clive, 59, of Shrewsbury, came to Concord College in 1992.

He was the only geography teacher at the college when he started and he introduced GCSE geography to Concord.

He also taught economics and some photography, including using the college darkroom.

Clive became head of humanities in 2002, which saw him oversee a range of subjects, including economics, geography, history and religious studies, in a role he has held until retirement.

He ceased teaching geography in 2013 to focus solely upon economics and was the college’s economics and business university co-ordinator from 2013-2017.

One of the highlights for Clive has been seeing the college develop.

As he put it: “From a relatively small concern with good results into a much larger, highly professional college towards the top of the national league tables.”

Mark Hayward

Mark, 60, who also lives in Shrewsbury, began his teaching career in 1982.

He has been at Acton Burnell's Concord College since 1994, teaching economics to GCSE and A-level students.

Mark, who also taught accounting from 1994-2002, has spoken of the ‘joy’ of meeting and teaching many talented and highly motivated students.

He said: “Foreign students and foreign countries now seem less foreign.

“By seeing a whole quarter century of intakes pass through Concord, I have noticed the improvement in foreign students’ English.”