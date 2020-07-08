Telford & Wrekin Council launches scheme providing more than 250 laptops to children learning from home

The laptops for learning scheme aims to support hundreds of children who have fallen between the gaps of the national scheme which was announced in April.

It is being funded by the leaders’ and cabinet member grant scheme, as supported by the councillors’ pride fund.

The two schemes will run alongside one another with the leader and cabinet members requesting match funding from ward councillors across the borough.

The cabinet scheme will provide devices to children who didn't receive one from the Government scheme, so they can continue their learning from home.

They are limited to children in year five who meet a set criteria determined by their school.

Additional educational software, including Microsoft Office and online learning packages, have also been installed onto the laptops.

Every primary school in the borough that has requested a device will be provided with at least one through this scheme.

Leader of the council, Councillor Shaun Davies said: “We are delighted to launch the leader and cabinet laptops for learning scheme so further children in our borough can continue their learning from home.

“We realised there was a shortfall with the Government’s scheme and headteachers were clear with us hundreds of children were falling between the cracks of the national scheme and we wanted to support these children.

"Providing extra devices can make a huge difference to the children in the borough for the start of the next academic year.

“We are stepping in to help with the shortfall of the Government scheme and to support the most vulnerable children who may otherwise fall through the gap, providing extra learning devices making a real difference to the children in the borough supporting their online learning opportunities.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “We have taken the Government scheme and enhanced it by including additional educational software so children can continue their learning at home.

“The cabinet laptops for learning scheme is an extension of the Government scheme as not all vulnerable young people were going to receive a device.

"We wanted to ensure children were not disadvantaged.

“This is an amazing opportunity to change the educational journey for the children in our borough who without this support may fall behind their fellow pupils.

“We will deliver devices as soon as next week.”