Henry shares experiences with students

The zoom session was the latest in a series of link-ups between Telford College and the Premier League club, giving students the chance to learn from the very best in the business.

It comes as Telford College prepares to build on its partnership with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC by launching another new series of sports performance and excellence courses.

The club has been running courses at Telford College since 2016, giving students unique access to Wolves stars, and facilities. There are level two and three Wolves courses due to start in September.

Students on the courses get to visit Wolves training facilities, analyse matches with professional guidance, meet players and get coaching from the team at the foundation.

In the latest zoom session, they asked Karl Henry what advice he would pass onto the those looking to create a future for themselves in the football industry.

They also got chance to quiz him on the qualities needed to be a captain and leader, and what he felt was needed to develop into a good coach or manager.

Karl, who is now an ambassador for the Wolves Foundation, made more than 500 appearances in a professional career which saw him managed by the likes of Tony Pulis, Mick McCarthy, Harry Redknapp, Steve McClaren and Glenn Hoddle.

He was captain of the Wolves team which memorably gained promotion to the premier league in the 2008/09 season, and played for the club in the top flight for the next two seasons.

He said it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to take time out and share his experiences with the students.

Ash Bowler, learner manager for sport and public services at Telford College, said: “Access to past and present top-flight players like Karl is priceless for our sports students.

“He shared some really interesting anecdotes, talked about his time before he became a professional footballer, and also explained how he had adapted to a new working life after the end of his playing career.

“He gave our students excellent advice too. It was a really enjoyable, and hugely useful afternoon.”