3D printer donated to Wem school to create PPE

When the urgent need for PPE in care homes became apparent in early April, members of the Roden Lodge No 6243 got together several of their members and friends to use 3D printers to help to make protective face visors. At the time they had access to only one printer, so the provincial charitable association provided funds to help buy a second machine.

With further local help, five printers were pressed into service and worked continuously, along with other masonic helpers across the county, to provide thousands of face shields which were distributed to over 80 care homes.

As the supply crisis finally eased, the lodge decided to make the printer they had acquired available for wider local use.

When asked if they would like the 3D printer, staff at Thomas Adams School in Wem were overjoyed.

Josh Allen, design technology teacher at Thomas Adams, said: "A huge thank you. Such a generous donation that will really benefit the children and broaden the experiences we offer in the classroom.”

Paul Radcliffe, Master of the Roden Lodge, added: "As Freemasons based firmly in the community, we were very pleased to have been able to help so many care providers by producing these visors and are delighted that, now our work is completed, we can continue to help our town and its students with the gift of this printer.”