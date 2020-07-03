Rethink over new school name

On Tuesday, the education portfolio holder will change the name of Ysgol Cwm Banwy in Llangadfan and add, Ysgol yr Eglwys yng Nghymru, (Church in Wales School) to it’s official title.

This followed a meeting of the temporary governing body on June 18.

There it was proposed to amend the school name to Ysgol Cwm Banwy, Ysgol yr Eglwys yng Nghymru.

The original decision to rename Banw Community Primary School to Ysgol Cwm Banwy was taken on May 15.

Since then it was confirmed that current Banw head teacher, Betsan Llwyd, would take the helm at the new school.

Transformation

The rebranding will follow the formal closure of both Banw Community Primary School and Llanerfyl Church in Wales Foundation School on August 31.

The newly named school will come into being on September 1. The original new name had been agreed by governors in March. It had also been discussed by the pupils and staff of both schools.

Advertising

The communities were also part of the consultation process through the school transformation newsletter.

This ends a long drawn out process which has seen the rural and mostly Welsh speaking community in the Banwy Valley, ripped apart.

The decision to close the schools was formalised in September 2019, after it had been agreed by the Powys County Council cabinet in April 2019.

Part of the decision had been based on pupil numbers which seesawed during 2019.