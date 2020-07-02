School goes virtual for sports day

Despite not being able to conduct sports day in the usual way due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Marches School in Oswestry wanted to mark the prominent event on its school calendar and planned a sports week for students online.

The Virtual Sports Day took place over the week commencing June 22, and saw more than 120 pupils taking part in up to 12 events, all of which they were able to compete in at home.

Neal Martin, head of PE at The Marches School, said: “As a department we were delighted with the uptake for the Virtual Sports Day. The students worked so hard throughout the week to complete each of the sports activities, with staff from across the school also eager to join in.

“We have received loads of great photos and videos of students having fun, being active and representing their houses. One of the bonus events competitors could partake in was a distance competition, which was a huge hit. As a school community, we managed to virtually travel just past Madrid over the course of the week – 1,400km.

“A special mention must go to Miss Heford who completed over 300km on her bike. We had students completing fitness training, gymnastics, horse riding, mountain biking, athletics and trampolining – the spectrum of participation was great to see.”

The PE department at the school engaged with students by creating video tutorials of the sports activities.