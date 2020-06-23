Shropshire summer school goes online

Free activities, learning opportunities and challenges that can be done at home will be delivered by Concord College’s summer school to students around the world.

The activities and projects will be delivered online throughout July and August.

The open online approach means that current students at the Acton Burnell-based school, children of alumni and prospective students can log on and see what activities are like at Concord summer school.

All that families have to do is follow ‘ConcordSummer’ on social media and the hashtag #ConcordSummerOnline.

Kari Quant, Concord’s summer school director, said: “Whilst many other schools around the UK – and the world – moved to formal online tuition, we wanted to do something different.

“We reviewed our student feedback and sign-up trends for our integrated learning and Concord Plus activities, both of which enable students to improve their English through doing practical activities.

“We then selected the top 20 activities that would be appropriate to be delivered through short online videos and enable students to work independently on them at home, benefiting from aspects of our Quality English and Quality Education programmes.

“Not only do the programmes give students the opportunity to see what it is like to study at Concord Summer, but they are completely free to join, thus enabling more people to access them anywhere in the world, and share in the experience.”

She added: “What’s more, each time a student completes the daily task and submits it to the summer course team, it generates an entry to the ‘end of summer prize draw’ with the top prize being a free place to study at Concord Summer 2021.”

Whilst the course is recommended for students aged 13 to 17, those aged 10 to 12 from any nationality and with any level of English can also take part with the supervision of parents or guardians.

They will need to log on to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter each day between July 20 and August 14 – weekdays only – for the 'daily task'.

Mrs Quant said students should watch the daily video, complete the worksheet/task and upload a photo or video of themselves doing that activity.

“The activities and projects offer a flexible way of learning and socialising and we hope this free programme will give families and the public some hope for the months to come and a chance to see what makes Concord so special," she added.

“We can’t wait to welcome students back to our 80-acre Acton Burnell campus very soon."

She said that there had been over 170 sign-ups since the launch on June 12.

To read more and sign up visit concordcollegeuk.com/news/concords-summer-school-launches-free-online-programme-this-summer