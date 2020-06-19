Tributes paid to former Shrewsbury headmaster and charity man Jerry Bridgeland

Former pupils, staff and parents of Prestfelde School heard of the recent passing of Jerry Bridgeland at the age of 71. Mr Bridgeland who was headmaster at the school between 1997 and 2007.

His funeral was held in his home village of Harley and attended by as many of his family, friends and former colleagues as possible under current social distancing rules. More friends are hoping to attend a memorial service after the pandemic and when it is safe to do so.

Jerry and his wife, Yvonne, filled their time in retirement with a lot of charity work, many in the county, including Shropshire MIND and Shropshire Children's Bookfest, as well as keeping up their links with the school in which they had invested so much time and effort.

Jeremy Lund, a friend and ex-colleague of Jerry's, said that he was very well known in the local community and got involved in a lot of charities.

He said: "Jerry and Yvonne arrived at Prestfelde from Ardvreck School in Perthshire, and immediately set about making dramatic and beneficial changes. The most obvious was the introduction of girls throughout the school.

Transformed

"Jerry’s own passions, – he was an accomplished swimmer, with an Oxford Blue – were reflected in the acquisition of a roof for the swimming pool which allowed swimming lessons the year round. The fireworks display each autumn also grew in size and scope, and Jerry, as a scientist, was always there, fuse in hand.

"Most important for the long term welfare of the school was the creation of new, purpose-built premises for the school – a music school, a middle school and finally Little Prestfelde to house the nursery and expanding pre-prep. These developments transformed the school, and the credit for much of Prestfelde’s recent success must lie in the vision of Jerry Bridgeland.

"Colleagues, however, will remember most his friendliness and willingness to take on any task that needed doing, even early morning minibus runs when a driver phoned in ill. Jerry Bridgeland took the whole school to the Millennium Dome in 2000, and it is no exaggeration to say that many of the changes he made at Prestfelde modernised the school and positioned it to thrive in the new century.

"He will be missed by his many friends, who hold Yvonne and sons Charlie and Ed in their thoughts at this difficult time."