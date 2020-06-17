Trefonen pupils take part in 10k NHS fundraiser

The event has been organised by the Friends of Trefonen Primary School, and will be raising money for the NHS.

The aim is for the youngsters taking part to complete the distance either by running or walking – and they are able to split their efforts so they do not have to do the distance all at once.

The fundraising initiative is one of many across the county looking to back the NHS, which is still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

People have been encouraged to donate what they can to support the pupils' efforts.

A post from the Friends of Trefonen on the Just Giving page created for the challenge, said: "In order to encourage pupils to stay fit and healthy as well as to raise funds for the NHS and Friends of Trefonen School all pupils have been challenged to complete 10k on foot.

"Pupils are able to split this into as many smaller walks/runs as they wish.

"The pupils would be grateful of any amount you are able to donate either to the NHS Charities Together here on justgiving or Friends of Trefonen School through their paypal, just search for friendsoftrefonenschool@gmail.com.

"Thank you from all the pupils at Trefonen for your support, take care and stay safe!"