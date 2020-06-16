Shropshire secondary school pupils make phased return to the classroom

Headteacher Stacey Jordon is hopeful that all of the 14 and 15-year-olds who are due to sit theirs GSCEs next year will attend Telford Priory School one day a week to catch up with teachers and to see their classmates.

Ms Jordan said: “It has been difficult because we have just not been seeing the children.

“We have set up and are operating remote learning, but it’s difficult to ensure that all the children are accessing and doing the work. We have been open anyway during lockdown for about 30 key worker students in school. We have been open also during the school holidays and the bank holidays.”

Many of those preparing to sit GCSEs next year were coming this week back to the classroom at the site, in New Road, Wrockwardine Wood.

Yesterday saw some of the first wave of 14 to 15-year-olds arriving for sessions which are being held from from 8am to 1pm.

However, strict social distancing rules mean that only 30 of the total Year 10 cohort can attend in person per day, meaning they will be taught in only groups of up to 10 at a time.

They are attending on designated days, once per week and being taught in designated areas.

Tape to mark a two-metre separation on footpaths, corridors and teaching spaces have been laid down to help pupils and staff keep apart.

In addition free school meal vouchers are being distributed but as the school is operating a shorter day, pupils go home for lunch.

Head Stacey Jordan said: "Certainly some pupils have not come in yet due to parents not being confident. But we can understand that.

"It was very strange this morning to see teachers teaching very small groups.

"The pupils were washing their hands regularly and it was absolutely delightful to see them and they were delighted to see each other after being away for so long.

"The entire school is taped for two-metre social distancing rules and we have pupils in no more than groups of 10.

"We are keeping the the widows open to keep the air circulating. The teachers are also rotating.

"It is important for children to get face to face input. It's nice to see them back, but it's more about them trying to get them into some sort of routine so we can support them with what they have been doing online at home.

"Once they're here we're also promoting good health and safety habits around distancing and hand washing. It's not just about teaching subjects, it's about the wider picture to ensure our children are aware of expectations in this new world that we find ourselves in.

Year 10 pupils return to Telford Priory School

"A substantial number of our children are from disadvantaged families. Home schooling for us has been quite varied in take-up. We put lessons online and some have been doing the work, and others we will be wanting to check with them what they've been doing.

"Some parents will have tried their hardest with that."

Telford Priory does not operate a sixth form curriculum.

At Shrewsbury Academy returning Year 10s were attending meetings with staff as a gentle introduction back to the classroom at the site, in Corndon Crescent, Sundorne, Shrewsbury.