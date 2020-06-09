Powys transport policy 'gives positive bias to Welsh-speaking pupils'

Legally, Powys County Council is obliged to provide and promote access to education and training in the Welsh language.

The tweaks in the Revised Home to School Transport policy show that exceptions would be made to provide free school transport for those wanting to be taught in Welsh, if it’s not available at their nearest school.

The Learning and Skills scrutiny committee discussed the issue on on June 5.

Committee vice-chairman, Angela Davies a school governor at Rhayader Primary School, said: “If a parent wants 100 per cent Welsh medium education that might not necessarily be available in their nearest Welsh school.”

“It’s unclear as to what the parent can get.

“How much Welsh is enough to meet this policy?”

Mrs Davies said that Welsh in schools can vary a great deal in Powys, from just second language lessons to fully Welsh medium schools where pupils are immersed in the language and culture.

She believed that that parents expectations might be different to what’s offered under the transport policy.

Transforming

Head of transformation and communications Emma Palmer said: “Estyn quite rightly criticised the authority around the reduction in individuals that were able to learn through the medium of Welsh.

“You will all note in the transforming education strategy there is a full Welsh medium transformation work-stream.”

She explained that the “first wave” of changes was to move some schools further down the “continuum” to becoming Welsh medium schools but those changes would take time.

The transport policy would be there to help those who want to access Welsh medium education now.

Ms Palmer added: “We have 80 English but only 10 Welsh medium schools, which does not provide equality for children across the county,

“We will improve this balance and once we are moved so far along we will be able to review the policy again and may not be needed.”

The council spends £10 million on school transport annually.

The cabinet is set to discuss the transport policy at their meeting today and if they agree, a consultation will start on June 15 and run for six weeks.

A report taking into account of the consultation response would be put in front of the cabinet for a decision to go ahead with the changes in September.

The changes would then come into force a year later in September 2021.