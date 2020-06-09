In pictures: Children delighted to be back at blaze-hit Telford nursery

Halesfield Day Nursery in Telford was supposed to open on Monday, June 1 after nine weeks closed due to lockdown, but a devastating fire broke out at Halesfield 23 late the night before, destroying the nursery's playground and delaying its opening.

Children enjoy being outside in the half of the playground that was saved from the fire

The blaze initially involved about 27,000 pallets before spreading to neighbouring properties on the industrial estate, including the nursery, destroying bikes, play equipment and a shed.

Yesterday, however, the doors opened once again and children were welcomed back by staff happy to be back in a normal routine after a stressful week.

Sharon Dodd, part of the nursery management team, said it was great to be open again and they were thankful for the community's help raising money to get them back on track.

Nursery supervisor Danielle Scriven with children from the Halesfield Day nursery

"Everyone is glad to be back after last week. It is remarkable what they have done and it is brilliant what the community have done for us as well.

"We have sectioned half of playground off but at least the kids get to go outside again. It has been great to be back and the children have enjoyed returning."

As well as dealing with the destruction the fire caused, nursery staff also had to plan for reopening under social distancing rules.

Sharon added: "It is hard socially distancing as well, obviously the older children understand but the younger ones struggle. But we have a system and it is working well, we have smaller groups going out and things like that. But it is nice to be back into a routine, for the kids and for us."

More than £6,000 was raised to help the nursery rebuild its playground, in a fundraiser set up just over a week ago.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/help-rebuild-our-childrens-playground