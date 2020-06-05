Telford primary schools see only 15 per cent of pupils return

Telford & Wrekin Council said a number of primary schools are still in the process of reopening and that it expects the number to increase by next week.

The attendance figures reflect the difficulties some schools have had in preparing for pupils to return, and the reluctance of some parents to their send children back.

The government had asked schools to reopen to reception, year one and year six pupils, from Monday.

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils said some schools would be taking a phased approach to reopening.

Now Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, Councillor Shirley Reynolds, has confirmed that only 15 per cent of those pupils eligible to return have done so.

Shropshire Council said that fewer than 50 per cent of pupils had returned, but the authority was unable to give an exact figure.

Councillor Reynolds said: "Today there are around 15 per cent of pupils from the eligible year groups in school in addition to vulnerable children and children of key workers already at schools, many of whom have been in schools since late March.

Gradual

"A number of borough schools are gradually broadening their opening in staged steps to the year groups as prioritised by Government and we would expect these numbers to increase and we will have a much clearer and more accurate idea of the numbers in school by the end of next week once more of these steps have completed."

Councillor Reynolds said a gradual approach to reopening had been taken to allow youngsters to get used to the new environment – where pupils are taught in 'bubbles' to reduce the risk of spreading or catching coronavirus.

She said: "Schools are opening gradually to these year groups to ensure children and staff have time to get used to the new arrangements in school. They are also closely following DFE guidance and working through a range of controls to reduce the risk of transmission and keeping children and staff in small, consistent groups.

"The number of critical worker children at school has increased significantly this week as more parents return to work."

The council has also said that secondary schools are preparing to welcome back students, but that the distancing measures required mean that only a quarter of pupils will be able to be in school at once.

A spokesman for the authority said: "The government is also asking secondary schools, sixth form and further education colleges to begin some face to face support with Year 10 and 12 pupils from week commencing June 15. Only 25 per cent of pupils in those year groups will be able to attend at any one time."

Shropshire Council, which is responsible for schools in Shifnal, Broseley, Much Wenlock, and Bridgnorth, said that around 60 per cent had reopened earlier this week, with the number expected to increase to 80 as the days go on.

Karen Bradshaw, executive director of children’s services with Shropshire Council, said: “As we expected, a number of parents are choosing to keep their children at home and typical attendance in the year groups attending is below 50 per cent."