Telford pupils qualify to help others with mental health issues

The group of 16-year-olds from Haberdasher’s Abraham Darby Academy, in Madeley, in Telford, have taken part in a course.

Year 12 head of year Emma Owen said: "We currently have 15 Year 12 students completing youth mental health first aider training whilst in lockdown. It is a certified qualification.

"Youth Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) courses are for everyone who works with, lives with or supports young people aged eight to 18.

"They will teach you the skills and confidence to spot the signs of mental health issues in a young person, offer first aid and guide them towards the support they need. In doing so, you can speed up a young person’s recovery and stop a mental health issue from getting worse.

"They will be qualified MHFA on Tuesday and we would like to celebrate this. Very few schools have this facility. They will be qualified to support and guide students who a re suffering with mental health in school and at home."