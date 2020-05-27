Music websites ban for schoolchildren issued 4G dongles

Both artists are on a banned list of websites and music for the dongles that have been issued to children in Powys from digitally disadvantaged backgrounds.

The dongles are adjusted to protect children from online pornography, gambling sites, voting in television programmes and buying lottery tickets.

At the learning and skills scrutiny meeting on Tuesday, Councillor Bryn Davies described a blanket ban as “using a sledgehammer to crack a nut”.

Councillor Davies, said: “They are culturally excluded as well, it concerns me that we are stopping them getting to Apple Music and Spotify, where 99 per cent of the music is generally quite innocent stuff.

“It’s using a sledgehammer to crack a nut.”

Head of digital Diane Reynolds said: “The agreement between Welsh Government and digital/mobile providers is to stop downloads as much as possible from major sites such as Apple music.

“They took the stance that they were providing access for digital learning.

Parental controls

“If you were a parent at home you would set up your parental controls.

“We’re giving a dongle that’s giving broadband access we need to make sure that parental controls are on there before they are handed over.”

But, Sennybridge Primary School governor and independent member Graham Robson pointed out that children were being encouraged to visit pages on social media for educational purposes.

Mr Robson, said: “It a question on safeguarding, can the children access social media?"

Ms Reynolds, answered: “As far as I’m aware it doesn’t exclude those sites

“In some cases secondary school pupils might need access.”

Education portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies said: “Music sites such as Spotify are subscription, they are not cheap.

“It is a data-hungry exercise downloading files but looking at Facebook feeds is not so.”

Mr Robson believed this increased the risk of cyber bullying and schools would need to be aware of the issue in the new age of digital learning.