Shropshire college launches online library

Staff at Acton Burnell-based Concord College have been testing VLE Books, a website that enables students and staff to access the college’s eBook collection easily and securely.

Dr Rob Pugh, Concord’s assistant principal, said: “This is the time of year when we ask students to select and gather literature for summer holiday reading.

“It forms a vital part of their preparation for chosen university courses and this new lending platform means our students can go ahead with these activities, despite being far away from our college library.

“What a brilliant digital solution.”

According to VLE Books, the website allows for integrated eBook ordering within the platform, making the process simple for librarians and teachers to provide texts that students require.

Concord librarian Anne Williams said: “We are now ready to start building up a collection of eBooks for lending to assist the remote learning programme.

“As we do in the college, students will be able to make suggestions and then the borrowers will be able to simply download and read eBooks.

“We can order anything and everything that staff or students may need.

"So far, it ranges from modern classic fiction for the English department’s big read, the latest action adventure from best selling author Anthony Horowitz and titles essential for supporting and preparing university applications.”

She praised the involvement of Ian Stockbridge and Concord’s IT department for setting up the new online library.

In addition, the senior management team as well as Danial Wilson and Angus Grant for trialling this.

Mr Wilson, another assistant principal, has also been testing another website to aid the college’s growing online library capabilities at www.educationplatform.co.uk

And according to the college’s library department, this could be a ‘game changer.’

Linda Garziera, 13, who is Italian but lives in Shrewsbury, was the first student to request an eBook, choosing The Subtle Knife by Philip Pullman.

She said she was ‘impressed’ with the platform.

Linda, who is from form three, said: “It provides such a large range of books.

"It’s very well organised as well as letting you know information about the books, lending deadlines and more.

“It’s easy to read on the website itself and is a very quick process to get the full title after requesting it from a librarian.”