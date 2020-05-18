Shropshire schoolchildren don uniforms in charity fundraiser

They haven't needed to put on their uniforms for almost two months, but pupils at North West Academies Trust schools were delighted to don their uniforms at home to raise thousands of pounds for good causes.

The vast majority of children have been learning at home since March 23, as the country tackles the coronavirus crisis.

Pupils from Ellesmere Primary School in their school uniforms

While staff adapted quickly to stay in touch online and ensure all pupils' education journey continues apace, there has been no need for school uniforms, packed lunches or PE kits.

But when they were asked to dress up to earn sponsorship cash, there was no hesitation from the youngsters at Ellesmere Primary School, Shropshire, Grosvenor Park Academy, St Martin’s Academy and Acresfield Primary School in Chester; Oak View Academy, Weaverham Primary Academy and Delamere C of E Academy in Mid Cheshire.

Now the cash is flowing in, and the total is expected to be well in excess of £2,500. The Hospice of the Good Shepherd, SPACE, Mind, St Luke’s Hospice, the Mid Cheshire Food Bank and the Ellesmere Food Bank are among the charities who will receive donations.

Stuart Roberts, headteacher at Ellesmere Primary School, said: "We are raising money for The Ellesmere Food Bank, which is run by Oswestry and Borders Food Bank.

"The Ellesmere branch has been closed since the start of the lockdown, but they have still been delivering food and essentials to families in Ellesmere and the surrounding area.

"I have spoken to the manager recently and she said they are busier than ever, with more and more families needing support, but fewer and fewer staff and resources available."

He added: "We wanted to raise money for the charities in need of extra support at the moment, and the children are always proud to wear their school uniform.

"The teachers miss seeing them every day, so it was great to see them looking so smart with the school’s crest on their blazers and jumpers. Hopefully it won’t be too long before our children are able to wear their uniforms in the classroom again."

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ellesmere-primary