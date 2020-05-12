Global scholarship experience for Shropshire student

Millie Farmer, 17, who is an aspiring medic at Acton Burnell's Concord College, has been selected as just one of 30 students for the 2021 scholarship from Sheffield University, where she has had a successful interview to study medicine later this year.

She said: “I chose to focus my application for the summer school on the importance of communication and how learning a new language will aid me in the medical profession.

“The answers were reviewed by a panel of experts at the university and ultimately they decide who gets the scholarships which pay for the student’s airfare, tuition fees and accommodation at a summer school.

“I am honoured to have been selected. You can only enrol onto the summer school programme if you firm your university choice as Sheffield for September 2020.

“I am in the process of firming Sheffield for medicine as they have been extremely well organised, met deadlines and been really supportive through this time.”

She has already looked into the destinations and universities and said she ‘likes the look’ of South Korea, Singapore and Canada, adding: “I would love for the opportunity to go on a summer school and learn a new language such as Mandarin in Singapore.”

Millie is studying A-levels in maths, biology and chemistry having joined Concord College in the sixth form two years ago.