GALLERY: Your lockdown home schooling photos

But home schooling needn’t be all hard work.

From the three Rs to messing around with paint – planting seedlings to performing science experiments in the garden – your homes have become a hive of activity.

Boris Johnson may tomorrow signal some kind of route back into the classroom for children.

In the meantime, creating activities at home has become a daily challenge for parents everywhere.

Most schools are sending worksheets and some are conducting online lessons while normal activity is suspended.

And schools are also being creative, including Northfield Road Primary School in Netherton where work packs are left outside the school for parents to collect.

Experts in education say parents can only try their best and should not put too much pressure on themselves to emulate what goes on at school.

There are plenty of resources online for students to use when working from home, and extra educational programmes are being screened by the BBC too.

Making your children work hard all day without a break will also make them tired, grumpy and frustrated, as well as resentful.

Much like adults, children need regular breaks and a chance to relax and unwind.

That means ensuring they have plenty of downtime – and the chance to learn through having fun.