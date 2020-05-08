Shropshire school staff create lockdown video to tell pupils: 'We miss you'

Access School, which supports pupils aged between six and 16 with social, emotional and mental health difficulties, has stayed open during the pandemic and around a third of the pupils are still attending, with the rest staying home.

Staff wanted to send messages of support to those at home, to show they are still thought of, and created a video to wish them well.

At the start of the video, headteacher Sarah Earing dons a wig and jokes that her hair is out of control because all hair salons are currently closed.

It is followed by teachers and learning support assistants with their own messages about how much they are missing the students who are staying home.

Ms Earing said: "We have been open since lockdown to ensure that our young people are able to access education.

"We are also doing home visits, we take work and care packages.

"We have 30 on roll and just over a third are still coming in.

"The main reason we did this was for the kids who aren't coming to school.

"We wanted them to know how much we are thinking of them. We wanted to keep everyone smiling."

To watch the video visit www.family-care.co.uk/education/access-school