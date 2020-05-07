Oswestry school raises more than £1,000 for charity through year of creative fundraisers

The Marches School held a number of activities throughout the academic year prior to the coronavirus outbreak to encourage students to raise money for their chosen charity of choice, The Movement Centre in Oswestry – an organization that provides life changing paediatric physiotherapy for children with disabilities.

Students and staff from the school came up with creative ways to raise money, including a badminton match which put teachers head to head against year 11 students.

Teachers Mr Pritchard and Mr Lin in the staff vs student badminton match

The fiercely contested match saw the students come out victorious despite the best efforts of Mr Pritchard and Mr Lin. Donations upon entry to watch the event resulted in more than £200 being raised.

Competitors at the staff vs student badminton match

In December, the school supported a festive fun run, which was followed by a similar event at the beginning of this year to conclude the schools Everyone Can day.

More than 220 students and staff were covered in powdered paint while raising money for their chosen cause. Finally, year 10 students volunteered their time to wash staff cars over the course of a half term for a donation towards the charity.

Marches students take part in a festive fun run

A total of £1,302.79 was donated to The Movement Centre.

Victoria Handbury-Madin, chief executive of The Movement Centre, said: “Thank you to everyone at The Marches School for your support of The Movement Centre. We really appreciate it. The funds raised will support our vital work, providing therapy to help children with movement disabilities to gain independence and a far better quality of life.”

Marches School staff members, Hannah Heighway and Sian Grassby, who have helped the students coordinate their fundraising efforts, added: “As a school we are so proud of the creativity, effort and kindness that the students have shown in order to raise money for their chosen charity. The Movement Centre carries out such fantastic work in the community and we hope that our donation will help support their life changing efforts. As a school, we are already looking forward to working with our students again to continue to support charities within our local community.”