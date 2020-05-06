Rise in number of children using childcare hubs in Powys

At a meeting of Powys County Council’s Cabinet on Tuesday, interim chief education officer Lynnette Lovell gave councillors an update on how the emergency childcare hubs had been working in Powys.

Schools across Powys effectively closed their doors to normal teaching on Friday, March 20,

The following week 13 schools across the county opened as childcare hubs to look after the children of key workers and vulnerable children.

By Monday, March 30, two special schools, Ysgol Cedewain in Newtown and Ysgol Penmaes in Brecon, would become emergency childcare specialist hubs.

As well as this, Ms Lovell revealed that there are 28 nursery settings in Powys looking after 154 children at the last count.

Mrs Lovell, said: “Hubs operate from 8am to 6pm, seven days a week and we are open over the bank holiday.

“Numbers of the schools age range from 148 to 163 across the authority we have seen an increase this last week with numbers up to 245.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Advertising

“This is mainly due to the intentional work with children’s services ensuring more vulnerable learners are accessing the hubs.”

In recent days, concerns have been raised nationally over an early return to “more normal” schooling, with teaching unions highlighting the impracticalities of social distancing at school as well as worried over the lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Ms Lovell, continued: “PPE is available in all the childcare hubs.

Advertising

“In the 13 mainstream hubs it’s available to deal with pupils who may display (Covid-19) symptoms and need to be isolated with a member of staff until they are collected by parents.

“In the special childcare hubs PPE is also available for feeding and more intimate care.”

Ms Lovell added that testing for coronavirus is available for all staff who may have symptoms.

She finished her report to cabinet by thanking all the staff who had helped make sure the hubs had been set up as quickly as possible.