Former Shropshire student taking part in WHO meeting on Covid-19

Ian Soh, 19, who spent two years at Concord College in the sixth form from 2017-2019, will be speaking along with medical students in a global youth movement from around the world.

The EPI-WIN webinar, Covid-19 and the youth of today, leaders of tomorrow, is taking place at 3.30pm in Geneva, 9.30am in Washington and 7pm in Delhi.

The webinar is designed for attendees to learn about the role of youth in the response to Covid-19 and the opportunities and challenges facing the youth leaders in the post pandemic world.

In a message to his former Principal Neil Hawkins, Ian says: “I would like to extend an invitation to yourself and members of the Concordian community.

“WHO has invited our global youth movement started by medical students from around the world to speak at the WHO webinar.

“Since the very start, I really am grateful for your support for our movement.”

Ian, who is Malaysian but lives just across the border from Singapore in Johor Bahru, has initiated the international Covid-19 campaign, #moreviralthanthevirus, a youth movement by medical students.

He has involved another five Concord College alumni in his campaign and is currently studying medicine at St. George’s, University of London.

Ian added: “As we are just medical students, we can’t treat any Covid-19. We believe that we have a responsibility to educate the public on the key messages from WHO and correct misinformation.”