Shropshire college’s new art teacher rising to online challenges during pandemic

Lucy Dentith, 36, has taken up a post at Concord College in Acton Burnell where she has previously taught art on a summer school course.

“There will be challenges teaching online over the next few weeks as it is a very strange time to join the school," she said.

“At first, I felt sad that I couldn’t meet my classes in person.

"However, having met all my groups online I am already beginning to feel like I know them and I am getting to know them even more through their art work."

Lucy added: “My students have already proved that great art can be achieved with very little materials and our current situation is making us become even more creative with our ideas and thinking.

“My aim is to encourage students to have the ability to express themselves through their art work in these challenging times, going back to basics and finding a new appreciation for things around us that we may normally take for granted.

“It was working as an art teacher on the summer school that I realised what an amazing place Concord is. I am so happy to join the school and the art department who are lovely.”

Props

Lucy has a BA Honours degree in costume, make-up and technical effects for performing arts, and a masters in design practice.

Before teaching art she worked in the film and theatre industry in London, making props and puppets.

She has taught art for seven years in schools in Chester, where she is from, and in an international school in Austria.

She says her favourite hobby is – art.

“I just love it,” said Lucy. “I spend much of my spare time doing all sorts of art.

“I particularly like textiles and photography as well as making macramé wall hangings. Anything that is art related, really.”

She says she also enjoys yoga and running, having run the London Marathon twice.

Anthony Hudson, Concord College’s head of art, said: “To be able to welcome a teacher of Miss Dentith’s talent and experience is fantastic news for the art department, and her creative approach is exactly what is required in these challenging times.

“It has been wonderful to see the enthusiasm she has for our subject; encouraging others to engage with art and their own creativity means so much to her, either remotely or face to face.”

He added: “I am sure that our students will learn so much from her in the coming weeks and months and when everyone does finally meet, we will all look back positively on this time as one of reflection, discovery and innovative thinking.”