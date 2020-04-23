Principal’s message to Shropshire college students all over the world during coronavirus crisis

Neil Hawkins, principal of Concord College in Acton Burnell, told students in a video message that teachers would be holding on to as many of their routines as possible, despite the distance learning.

“You can expect teachers to challenge you and stretch you and demand high standards from you,” said Mr Hawkins.

“The core values of rigour, kindness and creativity will underpin the education we deliver.

“Creativity and energy are key elements to seeing us all through in these extraordinary global times.”

He told students that they will be facing exams this term which would give them all the chance to prove that to the college – and themselves – in what he described as ‘extraordinary global times.’

More Covid-19 coverage:

“Take your assessment seriously and do your very best," he said.

Advertising

“Hold on to what makes us decent human beings and recognise we are part of a community which is harder at the moment when we are all dispersed around the world.

“I hope you don’t feel too isolated or too much on your own, but will use the Concord community to be part of your extended family. That’s what we are.

“Although we are apart we can still be together. We can still be a community. In our Concord College sense we have so many kindnesses through friends.

“It is my hope that we will soon have the opportunity to meet and to reflect with each other soon.

“We are all, students and staff, missing out on companionship and affirmation. In the weeks ahead it will be a challenge to feel with each other.”

Mr Hawkins told students that the college had received medical gifts such as masks and other personal protective equipment, the majority of which had been contributed to public health services in the UK.