Shrewsbury rotary club helping food bank and school during coronavirus crisis
Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club has announced that it is to continue donations of £2,000 per month to support a school and food bank in the coronavirus crisis.
The club will be donating £1,500 to the Shrewsbury Food Bank for May on top of a similar donation members made for this month.
A further £500 will be donated to the Grange School, in Shrewsbury, for April, which is similar to an amount the club contributed to the school last month.
The Grange School had spent March’s donation on providing breakfasts for children still attending school, Easter eggs for a hunt and a sports coach to attend on a Monday to organise games.
In addition, the rotary club has been told that the school had purchased four Kindles with money supplied by the local authority.
Any additional funding by the club will be used to buy more.
The club has held its first council meeting via Zoom and agreed to continue the activity next month.
