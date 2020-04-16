University Centre Shrewsbury launches work-based degree

The Master’s programme, Organisational Change and Development, allows students to study part-time while working and managing other personal responsibilities. Recognising the wealth of professional experience that some students bring to their academic studies, eligible students may also be given academic credit for previous work experience.

Anna Sutton, provost of the university centre, said: “We’re meeting the needs of our community. This programme offers students with professional and family commitments the flexibility they need to continue their higher education.”

On the Master’s degree, students can tailor their learning to make it relevant to their specific professional role and aspirations, as well as develop research skills to initiate and support change and development within their organisation. The programme combines Organisational Change and Development modules with negotiated modules that are pertinent to the student’s working context, concerns and interest.

Sarah Evans and her husband created a successful recruitment and development company, Discovery, 20 years ago, working closely with companies that are in the process of transformation. Sarah decided to return to her studies with this programme to learn tools and techniques to support her clients with the initial diagnostic stages of change and to help them move forward and measure success.

She said: “I am excited about the challenge of learning in a more formalised academic structure and the chance to build a network with student peers and tutors. As part of the MA I hope to use both my professional network to relate projects to real life situations and also explore industries and sectors, for example third sector, where I have had less professional experience.”

The course is part-time and can be completed in two years. It is taught mainly online through individual and group tutorials, with in person attendance required approximately seven Friday evenings and/or Saturdays per year, which makes it possible for students such as Sarah, who is the mother of two sons, to pursue their academic studies.

Applications to join the current cohort will be accepted until mid-May 2020, while applications for the 2020/2021 academic year will remain open.

Now in its fifth year, University Centre Shrewsbury offers 23 undergraduate and 11 postgraduate degree programmes.