University of Wolverhampton scientists teaching online

The faculty of science and engineering’s STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) response team has developed an online focused programme of curriculum linked activities that revolve around the specialism of the group including microbiology, forensics and the wonders of the natural world.

The team has also produced video content and over the coming weeks will be sharing activities, links and resources that parents can use when they are home schooling their children and help them keep occupied during social isolation on their Twitter @STEMResponseWLV.

The programme includes Micro Mondays, where microbiology staff peer into the world of everything tiny; Wild Wednesdays will explore the wonders of the natural world with the resident primatologist; and Forensic Fridays will investigate the mysteries of crime and death with a forensic researcher.

Experts will also be on hand for ask me anything sessions daily between 12pm and 1pm, competitions and features to celebrate events in the STEM calendar.

Dr Martin Khechara, associate professor, said: “Usually at this time of the year the team would be preparing for key STEM events and we would be right at the heart of the community, talking to schools, attending and organising events such as Big Bang and the University of Wolverhampton Faculty of Science and Engineering annual festival, Sci Fest.

“Due to the current pandemic, we are having to think a bit differently about how we support the community as they endeavour to continue to learn about STEM subjects in these difficult times and we wanted to take the subjects directly into the living room during the school shutdown period."