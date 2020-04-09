Shifnal teacher nominated for prestigious national award

Oliver McIntyre, who teaches geography and history at Hillcrest School, is one of 87 teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been selected for the Pearson National Teaching Awards.

Having overcome numerous challenges to qualify as a teacher, Oliver was nominated for a Silver Award in the the Award for Outstanding New Teacher of the Year.

He works with some of the more challenging pupils at the establishment on Lamledge Lane to help them transition to life at secondary school. Teaching two subjects under a combined humanities curriculum means he keeps life varied for his students as they tackle tough topics and debates.

He will now compete to win one of the 14 Gold Awards which will be announced at the televised UK ceremony later in the year, broadcast on the BBC as Britain’s Classroom Heroes.

The Pearson National Teaching Awards is an annual celebration of exceptional teachers, founded in 1998 by Lord David Puttnam to recognise the life-changing impact an inspirational teacher can have on the lives of the young people they teach.

Rod Bristow, president of Pearson UK, said: “Congratulations to every one of our teachers, lecturers and school staff who have been shortlisted for a Silver Award.

"At a time of unprecedented challenge, schools across the country are stepping up and playing a vital role for the wellbeing of our pupils and their families, and it is only right that we take this opportunity to say thank you.

"At Pearson we are delighted to support these awards every year and to recognise and celebrate teachers for their commitment, dedication and passion."

Steve Munby, chairman of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “Congratulations to all of the amazing staff in the running to win a Silver Award. This is fair recognition of the outstanding job they are doing and their efforts in going well beyond their role to make sure their students get every chance in life.

“Now more than ever is the time to appreciate our teachers and the fantastic work they are doing. I am honoured to be part of these awards and to play my part in acknowledging teachers for the incredible job they do.”