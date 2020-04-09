Huge boost in online library use

Shropshire’s libraries have been temporarily closed to reduce the spread of coronavirus, they are though still offering free access to the e-library via a library card. It gives people access to e-books, magazines and newspapers.

Shropshire Council said the service is proving "incredibly popular".

Since the closures there has been a 73 per cent increase in the borrowing of e-books and e-audio from the cloud library.

The number of people reading newspaper and magazine articles for free on the virtual press reader with their Shropshire Libraries card has also shot up by 65 per cent.

Shropshire Libraries branches across the county are also adding a daily to the range of virtual activities on offer for children and adults.

Librarians have also put together a ‘Libraries at Home’ toolkit on the Shropshire Libraries website, including a list of reputable resources designed to help all ages to keep reading and learning

Mirka Duxberry, Shropshire Council’s library development team manager, said: “Our libraries are innovating fast to bring services to local people during these difficult times and the response has been immediate.

“Our e-resources have been hugely popular. We’re always trying to improve the range and quality of material available on our E-Library to help local people keep busy but safe as we continue to stay at home.”

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “I’ve been using the e-library for a long time; however, the last few weeks have really made me appreciate the service and I’ve now started on the magazines.

“If you haven’t already used the e-library, I would urge you do so; I think you’ll be amazed by the range and quality of free material that is available.”

For more information, visit the Shropshire Libraries webpage https://shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/.