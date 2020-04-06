School plans expansion

Telford and Wrekin Council has applied to add more than 12,000 square feet of space at Haughton Special School and John Randall Primary School.

The schools have a combined 350 students enrolled and share a five-acre site on Queen Street, Madeley, with common kitchen facilities but separate classrooms.

A design statement says the expansion is needed “to meet the schools’ increased requirements” and an additional teachers’ car park at the south side will help alleviate the “messy and unsafe gridlock” at the main entrance around pupil drop-off times.

The statement says: “The proposals will include a two-storey extension to John Randall Primary incorporating two reception/infant classrooms, an assessment nursery and four primary classrooms.”

Smaller breakout rooms and other facilities would be provided, along with extensions to the reception and offices and refurbishment to the staffroom and meeting room.

Two classrooms at the southwest corner of John Randall Primary’s building would be transferred to Haughton Special School.

In addition to receiving these from its neighbour, the statement says, “Haughton will be extended to provide three new classrooms and associated breakout rooms, an extended staffroom and office” and other facilities.

“There will be a staged removal of three existing modular buildings, which currently satisfy the nursery provision at John Randall School and provide three classrooms at Haughton School,” the statement adds.

Advertising

“Access for staff parking will be off Singleton. By removing the majority of full-time parking from the front car park, we hope to provide enough space for efficient and effective drop-off and collection of school children.

“The current situation is messy and unsafe, with gridlock often occurring around peak times.”

If approved, John Randall Primary’s floorspace would rise from 1,270 square metres to nearly 2,050 sq m, while Haughton Special School would expand from 1,709 sq m to nearly 2,130 sq m. Both schools are currently entirely single-storey.

The proposals are under consultation until Tuesday, April 28. Madeley Town Council will be consulted, along with residents of nearby Chillcott Gardens, Hills Lane Drive, Queen Street, Singleton and Springhill.