Telford College offers courses to upskill people in healthcare and infection control

Telford College has launched the distance learning courses to enable individuals and businesses to develop "crucial" healthcare knowledge in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sue Gomer, Telford College’s assistant principal for employer engagement, said: “Our care distance learning courses are perfect for employers who need staff to be upskilled to cope with current care demands across the region.

“We are seeing hundreds of thousands of people flocking to the NHS to offer their help, and during these uncertain times, there may be the need for individuals or businesses to develop new skills.

“The current circumstances highlight that few things are more important in healthcare settings than stringent infection prevention and control measures.

“Poor hygiene and cleanliness procedures can have serious ramifications for patients, staff and organisations alike. It’s crucial that all staff within a healthcare environment understand their role in relation to infection prevention and control.

Telford College's programme includes a level two distance learning certificate in the Principles of the Prevention and Control of Infection in Healthcare Settings.

“The Principles of the Prevention and Control of Infection in Healthcare Settings distance learning course is ideal for anyone who works, or would like to work, in a healthcare setting," Sue added.

“It looks at the meaning and importance of infection control, as well as the causes of infections and the conditions in which they thrive and spread. It also outlines the methods used to prevent and control the spread of infection.”

Advertising

The West Midlands Combined Authority is promoting the college’s courses on a new advice portal, set up to collate some of the region’s most valuable online courses.

A spokesperson said: “During these uncertain times there may be the need for individuals or businesses to develop new skills.

“We have collated a list of online courses that can help with anything from online and mobile banking for individuals to marketing for businesses.

“The coronavirus outbreak is transforming the way we live and work. Here at West Midlands Combined Authority we recognise the serious and unprecedented nature of this situation and are working hard to maintain essential services to businesses and residents and to keep our communities safe."