Seven Shropshire students off to Oxbridge

The Shrewsbury Colleges Group students are currently studying A-levels at the English and Welsh Bridge campuses.

Oxford offers were received by 17-year-olds Dan Bowen, from Bridgnorth, and Ryan Meddins, from Ruyton XI Towns.

Former Oldbury Wells School pupil Dan earned an offer to study biology, while Ryan was offered a place to study earth sciences.

Dan said: "I know my career will be in biological sciences but I am undecided which branch I will go into at this stage.”

The five students offered places at Cambridge colleges are Lauren Ainscough, Heidi Clark, Isaac Laing and Phil Tarrant, all from Shrewsbury, as well as Sam Williams from Newport.

Former Priory School pupil Lauren, 18, received and offer to study law. Heidi, 19, has been offered to study Asian and Middle Eastern studies after living in Japan for a year to learn about the language and culture.

Former Meole Brace School pupil Isaac, 18, was offered a place to study psychological and behavioural sciences. Phil, 17, has been offered a place to study English, and 18-year-old Sam, formerly of Burton Burough School, received an offer to study history.

Principal, James Staniforth said: “I am delighted for all seven students that their hard-work, intellect and enthusiasm for learning has been recognised and that they have been made offers by their respective Oxford and Cambridge colleges.

“The support they have received from their teachers, student support tutors and other members of the college student services team clearly made a difference to students. I am also delighted that this is further evidence that whatever your ambition you can achieve it through Shrewsbury Colleges Group.”