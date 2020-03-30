Oswestry school teaching children across the globe during coronavirus pandemic

Teachers at independent Oswestry School are, from their own home offices, connecting with students who have flown back home to countries across the globe to ensure they continue their education.

The school has pupils from countries including Thailand, Serbia, Georgia, Montenegro, Hong Kong, Germany, and Spain as well as local students.

Deputy head, Alison Sefton, said the school was keen not to rush to introduce new technologies and so instead, focused on the tools it already had.

“For a number of years, we have been a Google School using its wide suite of apps to support classroom teaching and learning. It was a natural step to add in their video conferencing app and required limited additional training for pupils and teachers," she said.

"Teachers can engage with pupils in a live lesson remotely."

"They have been able to engage in lessons with limited support from parents, allowing them to further develop their independent learning skills. Our aim is continuity of education through what is a challenging time for our whole global community.

"It has been heartwarming to see how quickly the pupils have settled into this new way of working”.

Claire Belk, Head of junior school Bellan House, said: “ A graduated approach to online learning has ensured that children from Reception through to Year 6 are able to engage with activities that continue to give breadth and depth within an appropriately tailored learning plan.

“In addition, being able to communicate and receive feedback from their teachers via video links, live lessons, or the safe chat ‘Hangouts’, has helped children to overcome problems, support progress, and challenge the sense of isolation.

“The activities also have a fun element as we are mindful of the pressures upon parents during this time. Our usual availability for parents to contact us at all times aims to be a source of support for them, and together we will do the best for our children through this difficult time.”