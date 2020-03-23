Pupil's music success celebrated

Alice Williams, a Year 9 pupil at Oswestry School, has been celebrated by TrinityTalent for showing outstanding progress.

Nominated by her teacher, Sue Turner said: “Alice began having singing lessons in a small group of four when she was 7, eventually moving to individual lessons. She has shown exceptional dedication to her singing and also excels in Musical Theatre, although classical seems to be her preferred area of study.”

The Trinity Awards celebrate young artists who have developed their practice through Trinity qualifications in 2019.

Trinity College London is a leading international exam board that has been providing assessments around the world since 1877.

Alice said: “The Trinity Awards have given me lots of confidence and developed my singing ability. They have also allowed me to be creative and offer my ideas in group work.

“Taking the examinations have helped me with my musical progress and have improved my sight reading and oral skills; my performance skills, particularly those in front of an audience, have definitely improved.

“Looking ahead I’m going to sit my Grade 7 and 8 in classical music and then I hope to carry on my choral singing with a prestigious choir. Ultimately, I’d really like to be a singer in the West End or a professional performer.

“If I was to give advice to anyone thinking of doing the Classical and Jazz Award, I would say be resilient, always believe in yourself, work hard, and enjoy what you are doing.”