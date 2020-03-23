Coronavirus: Primary schools shut for deep cleaning in Shropshire

Shropshire Council says St Laurence's in Ludlow and Ashford Carbonell Bishop Hooper primary schools are both shut as the cleaning operation goes ahead. Bishop Hooper will re-open to children of key workers from March 30.

Severndale special school was closed today but is expected to re-open to staff and eligible pupils tomorrow.

With schools open only to key workers' children, some primary school groups are working together to keep just one open.

Baschurch and Myddle Primary Schools are both closed with eligible children able to go to Weston Lullingfields School.

Eligible pupils at Cheswardine Primary School will be able to go to Hinstock with Cheswardine closed.

Selattyn Primary School is also closed.

Shropshire Council said that currently all secondary schools are open to eligible children.