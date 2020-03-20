Head's sadness at cancelled exams

All schools were due to close for the foreseeable future from today in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, with all exams cancelled, including GCSEs and A-Levels.

But while the reasons behind the move are clear, it poses a host of problems for school leaders, teachers, pupils and parents who are trying to come to terms with a shut down that may run beyond the summer.

More details are expected to be revealed today regarding the process of how qualifications will be awarded to youngsters unable to sit their exams.

Michael Barratt, executive principle of The Priory School in Shrewsbury, said that while it was right to close the schools if it helps keep the public safe, he felt deeply for the youngsters who now faced a period of uncertainty about their futures.

Mr Barratt said despite this, his pupils had responded with great calmness and dignity to the news.

He said: "It was the right thing to do. We trust the scientists and we trust the Government to make the decision that is right for the nation.

"But I feel for so many students who have worked extremely hard over a long period of time not to have had the opportunity to perform in exams."

Mr Barratt said he had no idea what method the Government would come to when it came to awarding qualifications, but said that fairness must be at the centre of it. He said it was very difficult to calculate a grade based on how a pupil would have performed.

"There are different ways of working out qualifications, but for those who have worked for so many months and years towards taking an exam, it has got to be fair."

Mr Barratt said the school would continue to give all pupils learning support during the shut-down period.

"We will stay open for the supervision of the key groups, and we have set up through our software a user-friendly access to resources, that will be set and assessed by teachers during that period of time."

Rachel Cook, headteacher of Newdale Primary School in Telford, said the school was still waiting to hear from the Government about the criteria for the children of 'key workers', who would continue to attend school.

She said teachers had set up learning programmes for the youngsters to carry out at home. These would largely be carried out online, although separate arrangements would be made where necessary.

At Telford Park School, head of school Holly Rigby assured parents that staff would work with the Department for Education to ensure that pupils who should have been sitting their exams would still get the qualifications they deserved.

She said that online activities had already been signposted, and there would be packs to support pupils studying at home. This would include both paper and electronic materials, she added.