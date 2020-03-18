Shropshire schools close or partially close as number of staff and students isolating rises

The effect the coronavirus could have on vulnerable members of the school is also affecting the decisions.

Two special schools in Shropshire, Severndale in Shrewsbury and the Acorns at Bishops Castle have closed until further notice. Both have many pupils with ongoing health issues.

Pontesbury Primary is one of those affected.

Headteacher Richard Langford said the governing body and senior management team have taken the decision to close school at the end of Thursday until further notice.

He said: "This hasn’t been an easy decision. We have many families and staff now in isolation. We have risk assessed the situation with vulnerable staff and children in school which has led to us making this decision. We do not do this lightly; we realise the impact this will have on the community and therefore ask for your understanding."

Teachers would be planning work and posting on the school website regularly, he added.

The children were supposed to be taking part in a "book chain" on Friday to help move library books from the old building to the new Pontesbury Pavilion, but that has been cancelled.

Other primary schools currently closed in Shropshire are Hodnet, Morda and Weston Rhyn.

Secondary schools partially closed include William Brookes, years 7 and 8, Oldbury Wells, years 8 and 9, Church Stretton Academy, year 8 and in Shrewsbury Belvidere, year 9 and Meole Brace year 9.

In Telford, Woodlands Primary School says its year five is closed as well as a partial closure of the nursery. However Telford & Wrekin Council said many other schools were taking individual responsibility to let parents know about closures and partial closures.