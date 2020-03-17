School near Ironbridge reopens after 'several suspected cases' of coronavirus

Buildwas Academy was shut yesterday while it was chemically deep cleaned and has reopened as planned today.

The school, which has about 60 pupils aged three to 11, said it had "several suspected cases" reported to them yesterday morning and decided to close the school as soon as possible.

A letter sent to parents yesterday morning said: "I am writing to inform you that we have had several suspected cases of Covid-19 virus reported this morning (Monday 16th March) here at Buildwas.

The letter from Buildwas Academy to parents explaining why the school is shut for a deep clean

"In response to this we made the decision to close the school today so that it can be chemically deep cleaned and, in accordance with current government advice and requirement, the school will reopen tomorrow (Tuesday 17th March).

"We are extremely sorry for the short notice and inconcenivnce but the decision was made as swiftly as it could be once we received notification."

The letter also included the latest government guidelines issued for educational settings, which suggest schools should remain open.

This comes as Hodnet Primary School near Market Drayton announced it would be closed for three days this week for a "precautionary deep clean".

The school told parents on Saturday that one of its student had a high temperature, a cough and has been advised by the NHS to self-isolate.