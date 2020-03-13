Shropshire college beats three-time champions to reach national final in chemistry competition

The team of three students from Concord College in Acton Burnell beat King Edward (V1) Camp Hill School for Boys in Birmingham to qualify for the final of the Schools Analyst Competition.

The competition, which is an annual event for students studying AS Chemistry or equivalent, is co-ordinated by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) Analytical Division.

The regional heat, at Wolverhampton University, saw Concord’s team of Eric Yang, aged 17, Judy Chen, aged 16, and Benyapa Tassanawipas, aged17, beat 11 other teams to reach the two-day national final at Kingston upon Thames in June.

Concord’s head of chemistry Dr Stuart Beech, who accompanied the team, said: “I am very pleased for them, being placed first out of a total of 12 teams.

“And to beat King Edward (V1) Camp Hill School for Boys, who were winners for the past three years, was the icing on the cake.”

Judy said: “One of the greatest features of this competition is working as a group.

"Each one of us has particular strengths and when working as a team these skills and strong co-operation are what makes us an amazing team.”

The students each received £30 vouchers and a further £100 for the college – to be used for new chemistry resources.