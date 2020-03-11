Newport girls invited to No 10 for reception

Ahead of International Women’s Day, last Sunday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a reception involving founder of STEMettes Anne-Marie Imafidon, Grazia editor Hattie Brett, and Olympic medallist Dame Kelly Holmes, where they discussed career aspirations and the challenges facing women in the workplace today.

And pupils at Newport Girls High School were there to hear their suggestions for inspiring the next generation of women into Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) fields.

Mr Johnson said: “I was very pleased to welcome Newport Girls’ School to the International Women’s Day reception at Downing Street who have recently been awarded the title of West Midlands School of the Year.

“I want to make sure that every girl receives a superb education, and encourage girls to consider all possible paths open to them in life.” which is why I am delighted to announce the appointment of Liz Sugg as the new Special Envoy for Girls’ Education. This role will be at the core of the UK’s Global Britain vision, and at the heart of our relationships with key international partners.”

Michael Scott, headteacher, said: “Newport Girls’ High School was thrilled to attend a panel debate at 10 Downing Street on the importance of gender equality, career development and girls’ education, hosted by some of the country’s most inspirational female role models.

“Our Year 9 girls were excited to align their thirst for learning with the ambition and drive of those on the panel to best demonstrate how one’s gender, race or background should never provide a barrier to success in the workplace.

“The girls from NGHS had been selected following an academic essay competition entitled ‘The Value Of My Education’ and they were delighted to have the opportunity to share their experiences as a girl in modern Britain with the panel.”

Georgia Evans, who visited Downing Street, said: “I feel so honoured to have had the opportunity to attend this panel, and to have had the ability to listen to what these incredible women had to say. It was an amazing experience, and one that I will never forget.”

Special Envoy for Girls’ Education Baroness Liz Sugg said: “Giving girls the chance to learn is not only the right thing to do, it’s one of the smartest investments we can make with UK aid and I will stand up for the right of every girl in the world to benefit from 12 years of quality education.”