Shropshire scientists of the future showcase their talents

Pupils from The Mary Webb School in Pontesbury have developed an in-home power generator using water pressure and plastic from potatoes.

Ruby North, Anna-Maria Tsvetkova, Jack Jones, Marcelo Ortuno and Pip Roberts, all 15, have developed a new version of their generator, which sits in incoming water pipes and generates power from the flow.

The project was named overall winner of the Shropshire Star STEM Challenge 2019, but the team haven’t been resting on their laurels.

Cath Jones, head of science at Mary Webb, said: “It’s been a real team effort. The technology and science departments have helped the students to bring the creation to life. It’s all pretty much been on the pupil’s lunch times and have done their research after school.”

Holly Morris, 15, and Eadie Hall, 15

Another team made up of Holly Morris and Eadie Hall, both 15, have been making plastics from potatoes.

They blend the potatoes, filter out the mess and then use starches as the basis for a more sustainable plastic. Now both teams will be among those going to the Big Bang Science & Engineering event next week.

Mrs Jones said STEM competitions were very important.

Advertising

“It gives them that spark to go and say ‘this career is for me’,” she said.

“We allow our students in year 9 to investigate an area of science and that helps generate interest in the subject.”

The Big Bang event takes place on Wednesday and Thursday.