Coaches serve up tennis taster sessions at Telford schools

Assemblies and activities have been organised by Telford Tennis Centre in a bid to encourage more children to start playing the game.

On Thursday, tennis coach Tim Calver visited Redhill Primary Academy in Telford to deliver a tennis assembly, where pupils are taught the basics, discuss the benefits of the sport and take part in demonstrations.

The activities have been delivered in about a dozen schools over the past month and it has encouraged some children to sign up for the tennis centre's Tennis for Kids courses.

Everyone who signs up receives six weeks of coaching sessions, a brand new racket, balls and personalised T-shirt for £29.99.

Jamie McLintock, tennis manager at the Wrockwardine Wood centre, said: "We've got 40 bookings on the courses and we have a bit more room if more people want to get involved.

"Tennis can teach people so many great values and build up that camaraderie and friendship.

"It's also great physical activity for staying healthy."

Telford Tennis Centre is operated in partnership with Telford and Wrekin Council by ‘Better’, a not for profit, social enterprise, which prides itself on enriching local communities by offering great sport and leisure opportunities.

Mr McLintock added: "Our goal is to grow stronger, healthier and happier local communities through the delivery of top quality tennis sessions, whether that be playing, learning or training.

"As a not-for-profit organisation, all income generated by our tennis provision is invested back into our facility and tennis programme, ensuring an amazing experience and enriching the local community."

Anyone interested in signing up for the Tennis for Kids courses can visit better.org.uk/telfordcourses