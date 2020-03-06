Shropshire college dominates music festival

They took 21 first places at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival, an event organised by Oswestry Town Council to showcase the best young musicians across Shropshire, Cheshire, Wrexham and North and Mid Wales.

This year’s festival saw competitions take place at the Hermon Chapel, Christchurch and Holy Trinity Church in the town.

Director of music at Ellesmere College, Tony Coupe, said: “We have had tremendous success at the Oswestry Youth Music Festival in terms of overall prizes in recent years. It reflects the hard work and dedication of our students and staff in always striving for the highest possible standards. We congratulate them all on another hugely successful festival.

“The festival not only enables students to perform at a prestigious event but also to listen to others and obtain valuable feedback that will support their musical development.

“This year’s results reinforce Ellesmere College’s reputation as a first class school for music. Our thanks go to Sue Turner and the Town Council for organising another successful festival.

“Congratulations to Josh Norris, Freddie Heasmer-Jones, Noah Fisher, Emily Ashley and Jack Arrowsmith who all reached the finals on Sunday, and to Harry Fradley for winning the Oswestry Town Council Cup in the Senior Finals.”

The festival has been running for more than 40 years and competitions cover a full range of vocal, instrumental and ensemble music.

Many past winners have gone on to successful musical careers.