North Shropshire school joins trust

The Thomas Adams school in Wem converted to academy status this week and merged with The Priory School Trust, in what headteacher, Mark Cooper, said was a "historic moment."

The fourth school to join the Multi Academy Trust, The Thomas Adams School hopes it will enable them to share and receive best practice and enhance the education provision for its students.

Mark Cooper, headteacher at Thomas Adams, said: "Our responsibility to students, staff, parents and carers and the local community is of the highest priority.

"We are keen to ensure we retain our own identity, whilst being part of a cohesive and mutually supportive group of schools."

St Martins School near Oswestry and Coleham School in Shrewsbury are also part of The Priory School Trust.

Michael Barratt, executive principal of The Priory School Trust, said: "This is an exciting development for our students already in the trust and for those at Thomas Adams.

"By joining the Trust, the Thomas Adams students will continue to receive high quality teaching but will also benefit from being part of a wider network."

Gary Turner, chair of The Priory School Trust, added: "I am delighted that Thomas Adams has taken the decision to join our Trust and am confident that this will be for the benefit of all students and staff within all our academy schools."