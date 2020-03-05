Looks like you're trouble Miss! Pupils take over at Newport school

Burton Borough School will look a bit different from normal, with students taking on key roles – including that of principal, which will be taken on by 13-year-old Matilda Hedge, a job normally carried out by Krissi Carter.

The idea has seen 40 students in years seven to nine appointed to roles within the school after a full application and interview process.

Matilda Hedge, 13, with Krissi Carter

Lisa Kane, head of professional studies at the school said the idea was launched in January and pupils were given four weeks to apply by letter for a position.

She said: "We received a lot of applications and all shortlisted students were interviewed with plans put in place for feedback sessions for all unsuccessful applications.

"We were astounded by the quality of the interviews with students arriving with portfolios of certificates, lesson plans, presentations etc, and making the decisions of who to appoint was extremely difficult.

"We appointed 40 students to roles within the school including the full senior management team and those successful students have been in the preparation stages to make sure they are ready for today.

"This event falls within National Carers Week and our second Careers in Curriculum week, where every lesson in every subject has a subject specific careers link."