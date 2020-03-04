Thousands expected at Telford employment & apprenticeship show

The Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show attracted more than 3,000 people and nearly 100 exhibitors to the International Centre last year, and will be held for a fifth consecutive time from 12pm to 7.30pm.

Organised in collaboration with the Shropshire Star, Telford & Wrekin Council, University of Wolverhampton and the Careers and Enterprise Company, the show is the largest of its kind in the region and gives visitors the opportunity to find out about career prospects and apprenticeships.

Among those exhibiting will be Telford College with its virtual reality training equipment.

One of the largest apprenticeship providers in the area, the college works with more than 350 employers and trains more than 1,000 apprentices.

Graham Guest, college principal and chief executive, said: "We want to make people aware of the incredible diversity of career options which are now available through apprenticeships, and which may surprise some people.

"We also want to show employers the value of reaching beyond traditional hiring routes – as well as encouraging parents and teachers to look beyond outdated preconceptions around apprenticeships."

Beckie Bosworth, employer engagement manager, added: "We are able to offer more than 30 different types of apprenticeship, from entry level right the way through to degree level.

"Apprenticeships are all about learning your trade with the benefit of hands-on experience – and we want to reflect this by offering a wider range of activities on our stand at the show this year than ever before.

"Our expert staff will be on hand to help explain how to take the next step and guide people through the many options."

In addition to the flight simulator, other activities on the Telford College stand will include interactive engineering, first aid demonstrations, computer programming exercises, and a chance to strip down and rebuild a laptop.

Beckie added: "Whether you’re dreaming of a career in engineering, want to become an IT professional, would love to work with classic cars, or find a job as an HR advisor, apprenticeship opportunities with Telford College are endless.”

Visitors to the college's stand will also be entered into a competition with a chance to win a virtual reality experience for 10 people at the establishment's virtual reality suite, a fine dining experience, or a behind the scenes tour of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Molineux Stadium.