Bridgnorth school improvement above national average

Oldbury Wells School's latest Progress 8 score was +0.27, exceeding the average around the country for secondary schools of 0.

This is now the fourth year the school has achieved a positive grading since the new progress measure was introduced in 2016.

The benchmark is used by the government in educational establishments to measure the progress pupils make between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school and is based on eight qualifications.

Lisa Thomas, principal deputy, said: "The results are for the students; they are for their futures.

"With strong results, our students have a firm foundation which gives them greater options and choices at all stages of their lives.

"Good results bring with them choice and confidence and a positive start for their next stage – it means students are better prepared for their next steps into adult life."

Sarah Godden, the executive head, added: "The staff at the school are again proud of their students' achievements and we are all really pleased to be able to offer consistent high quality education to our current students and to our future students."

Three students from the school have this year secured places at Oxford and Cambridge universities and the establishment offers the only sixth form provision in Bridgnorth.